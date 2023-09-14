Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,650 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Pinterest by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 608,525 shares of company stock worth $16,598,481. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS opened at $26.31 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Stories

