SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) and Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Critical Review

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) and SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mayville Engineering and SFS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mayville Engineering 2.41% 8.02% 3.79% SFS Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mayville Engineering and SFS Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mayville Engineering $546.43 million 0.41 $18.73 million $0.64 17.19 SFS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mayville Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than SFS Group.

42.8% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Mayville Engineering and SFS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mayville Engineering 0 1 3 0 2.75 SFS Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mayville Engineering presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 57.58%. Given Mayville Engineering’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mayville Engineering is more favorable than SFS Group.

Summary

Mayville Engineering beats SFS Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Mayville, Wisconsin.

About SFS Group

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances. The company also provides fasters for inserts; fastening and hinge technology for doors, windows, and glass facades; fastening system for the façade; furniture fittings; hand driving tools and wrenches; hard disk drives; inserts; interior plastics; life-saving fall protection; lifestyle electronics; mobile devices; sensors; seats and doors; connections and reinforcements for structural timber construction; tools, forest and garden equipment; wire and hypotubing; and window fittings. It offers its products to the aircraft, automotive, construction, electronics, medical, and other markets. SFS Group AG was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Heerbrugg, Switzerland.

