ORG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 27,335 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 67.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 598,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 241,468 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $61,418,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.16 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $19.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

