Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Head to Head Survey

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) and Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sonova shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sonova shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonova has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sonova 3 4 0 0 1.57

Semler Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.22%. Given Semler Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Sonova.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 27.44% 30.26% 26.34% Sonova N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $64.65 million 2.94 $14.32 million $2.25 12.33 Sonova $3.66 billion 4.07 $706.52 million N/A N/A

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than Semler Scientific.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Sonova on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups, long-term care, or remote patient monitoring organizations. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands. The Cochlear Implants segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing implants and related products under the Advanced Bionics brand. The company sells its products through independent distributors; and provides hearing care services through a network of stores and clinics. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

