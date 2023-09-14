Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

KKPNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of KKPNY stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.0462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

