Endeavor Operating (NYSE:TKO) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to “Buy”

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Endeavor Operating (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TKO. Guggenheim started coverage on Endeavor Operating in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Endeavor Operating in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company.

Endeavor Operating Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:TKO opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. Endeavor Operating has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $104.50.

Endeavor Operating (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.54 million.

