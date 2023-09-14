Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
BSL stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $13.36.
Insider Activity
In other Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $49,920.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.