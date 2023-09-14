Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

BSL stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $13.36.

Get Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $49,920.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 89.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 62,426 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.