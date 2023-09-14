Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Brookline Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brookline Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BRKL opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $804.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.72. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.