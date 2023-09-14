Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Announces GBX 2.25 Dividend

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Oakley Capital Investments Price Performance

OCI stock opened at GBX 448 ($5.61) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 447.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 455.14. Oakley Capital Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 355 ($4.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 485 ($6.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £790.36 million, a PE ratio of 354.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at Oakley Capital Investments

In other news, insider Fiona Beck purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.62) per share, for a total transaction of £35,920 ($44,950.57). In related news, insider Peter Dubens bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £892,000 ($1,116,255.79). Also, insider Fiona Beck bought 8,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.62) per share, for a total transaction of £35,920 ($44,950.57). Insiders bought a total of 230,380 shares of company stock worth $102,706,340 over the last 90 days. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

