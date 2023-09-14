Broadcom’s (AVGO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,000.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVGO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $852.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $874.66 and a 200-day moving average of $757.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

