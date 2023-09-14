Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.33.
Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.
