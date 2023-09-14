Western New England Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western New England Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.67%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $138.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

