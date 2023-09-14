Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Issued By KeyCorp

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kilroy Realty in a research note issued on Monday, September 11th. KeyCorp analyst U. Rana forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kilroy Realty’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 96.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 155.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 618.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.85%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

