Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 380 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,557 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 28.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $795,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,194 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $50,254,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COIN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $140,058.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $1,552,228.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,228.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $140,058.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,872 shares of company stock worth $27,017,282 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

