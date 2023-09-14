Gries Financial LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gries Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 0.8% of Gries Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $817,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.91.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $146.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average is $133.34. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $133.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

