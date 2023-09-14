Triton Wealth Management PLLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $281.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.84. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $205.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

