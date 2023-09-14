Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 3,454 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lowered its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC owned 0.07% of Harvard Bioscience worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBIO. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,187,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,061 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 37,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James W. Green acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,679 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,534.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.44 million, a P/E ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

