Narus Financial Partners LLC Makes New $593,000 Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $750,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,695,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,605,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $36.22.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

