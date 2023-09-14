Narus Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $96.93 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

