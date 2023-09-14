Narus Financial Partners LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after buying an additional 2,238,379 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699,844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.09. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

