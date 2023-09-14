Narus Financial Partners LLC Makes New $633,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $135.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.63 and its 200 day moving average is $135.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

