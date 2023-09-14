Narus Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,465,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,651,000 after purchasing an additional 209,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after buying an additional 1,858,137 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,001,000 after buying an additional 1,198,518 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $80.96 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.52.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

