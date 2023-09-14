10,250 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

