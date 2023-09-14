Narus Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $182.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.98 and a 200-day moving average of $182.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

