FY2024 EPS Estimates for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Raised by Analyst

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Conagra Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Conagra Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ FY2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAG. TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.