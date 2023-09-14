Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $8.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ FY2024 earnings at $9.49 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $110.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $108.81 and a 1 year high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after buying an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,934,000 after buying an additional 424,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,340,000 after buying an additional 433,107 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,976,000 after buying an additional 1,923,322 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

