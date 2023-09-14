Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.95. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Evergy’s FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EVRG. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Evergy by 3,322.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,236,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after purchasing an additional 175,858 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

