Zilliqa Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $255.68 million and $15.23 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 18,055,301,288 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars.

