Analysts Set Expectations for Integer Holdings Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Integer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.05 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ITGR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Integer Stock Performance

ITGR opened at $81.22 on Thursday. Integer has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.18.

Insider Activity at Integer

In related news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at $713,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Integer by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

