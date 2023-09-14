Narus Financial Partners LLC Makes New $380,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,865,040,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

