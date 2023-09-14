Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Stingray Digitl’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$78.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.50 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

