Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for PVH Corp. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for PVH in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PVH’s FY2024 earnings at $10.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PVH. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

PVH Price Performance

PVH opened at $78.86 on Thursday. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.23.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in PVH by 5.5% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 29.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,058 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in PVH by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.10%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

