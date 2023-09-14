Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $6.13 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. Secret has a total market cap of $6.13 million and $923.02 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00145632 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00049026 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00024695 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00024933 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003788 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00203823 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $982.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

