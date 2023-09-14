Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the technology retailer will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2026 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.4% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.34%.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.