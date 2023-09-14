VirtualMeta Trading 0% Lower This Week (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $34.98 million and $38,961.61 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.01520828 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

