Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,901 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,430,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 250,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 323,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,476.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.4 %

WY stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

