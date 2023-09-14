Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.28 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 345,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 13,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 831,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,209,000 after purchasing an additional 62,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Down 1.3 %

LKQ opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.38.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.