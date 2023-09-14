Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 11,906 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 61,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after buying an additional 3,594,708 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,798,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,761,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 21,435.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,609 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Fortive by 414.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,731,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $75.82 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $57.43 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

