ORG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 15,942 ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPRO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 18.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 311.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 486.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 142,820 shares during the period.
ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance
NYSEARCA UPRO opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $52.22.
ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Profile
The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.
