Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.03 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI opened at $285.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.40. The company has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.79.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

