Compass Point Boosts FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $46.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Compass Point from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.27% from the stock’s previous close.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.69.

FTAI opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.83 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 25.36%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Corrigan Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,698,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,291,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

