Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 10,417 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,417 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after acquiring an additional 220,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,666,000 after acquiring an additional 47,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,550,000 after acquiring an additional 425,324 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.70.

ODFL stock opened at $415.74 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $438.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $406.51 and a 200-day moving average of $356.17. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

