Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $124.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.92. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.67 and a 12-month high of $192.50.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

