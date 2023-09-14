Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 36,572 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,572 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Liberty Global by 447.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 171,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 140,188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 97,553 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 311,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 16.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBTYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

LBTYK stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In related news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $234,362.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,488.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,661.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,497 in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.