Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BRP were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 11.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BRP by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DOOO opened at $74.83 on Thursday. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average of $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

BRP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOOO. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

View Our Latest Report on BRP

About BRP

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.