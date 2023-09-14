Craig Hallum Lowers Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $30.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

Get Semtech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Semtech

Semtech Price Performance

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Semtech has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $35.18.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $238.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.37 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.