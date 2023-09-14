Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,703 shares of company stock valued at $25,129,310 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 2.8 %

SNPS stock opened at $466.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.39. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $471.15. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.