Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1,129.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

CAR opened at $195.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.55. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.83 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.79 by $1.22. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 500.85%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 36.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

