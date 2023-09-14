Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,837 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after buying an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,278,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:URI opened at $447.34 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $256.23 and a one year high of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.55.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.