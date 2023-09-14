The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.31.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $2,583,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $152.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $147.18 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.96%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

